BJP Goa manifesto: Focus off Casinos, on jobs

The Bharatiya Janata party on Sunday released its manifesto for upcoming Goa assembly polls. While the manifesto spoke largely of job creation and tourism development, the most common issues of shutting down casinos and mining industry. Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Phadnavis released the manifesto that dwelt on subjects of employment, women and child welfare, tourism development, SC/ST welfare, infrastructure, education and skill development etc with a focus on job creation and boost to tourism.

While the AAP and the Congress have made casinos a concern of the local Goan voters, a prime agenda, the same was missing in the BJP manifesto. Goa Chief Minister Lakshmikant Parsekar said that removing casinos may not be as easy as opposition makes it sound. "Casinos are the gift of the Congress and none of these casinos had entered the Mandovi river during the BJP regime. If they are fulfilling the legal requirements, we can't throw them out as the law of the land applies to us, too. They can challenge the order in court and it will be a slap on the face of the government,' he said.

Making Goa 'unemployment-free' was the key promise of the BJP apart from giving tourism sector an industry status. "Tourism sector would be given industry status and benefits. Facilities such as changing rooms and toilets to be provided at all tourist locations," the manifesto assured.

Loans to agro-based industries at one per cent interest, completing all projects and pitching new bridges to connect villages in rural goa, and comprehensive mobility plan featured in the manifesto. The manifesto also said that Social welfare schemes would be linked to inflation index and that the Chief Minister Rozgar Yojna would be revived and traditional occupations would be regulated.

The BJP was the last political party in the electoral fray to release their manifesto in Goa. The state will go to poll for assembly elections on February 4.

OneIndia News