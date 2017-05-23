BJP fumes over Mayawati's Saharanpur visit, accuses of promoting caste politics

With Mayawati set to to visit violence-hit Saharanpur in Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday, the BJP urged the BSP supremo to not promote caste politics and help the Yogi Adityanath administration to maintain harmony in the state.

BJP leader Shrikant Sharma told news agency ANI that Mayawati has always used Dalits for political gains. Sharma said Mayawati, who has been critical of Adityanath-led government's work, is unable to digest good work done by the BJP government in UP.

On Sunday, thousands of Dalit rights activists, led by Bhim Army, at Jantar Mantar in the antional capital to raise their voice against caste-based violence in Saharanpur.

The violence erupted in Sharanpur on May 5 after a clash between Thakurs and Dalits. The clashes erupted after some Dalit residents in Shabbirpur raised objections over a Thakur procession that was playing loud music.

Following this around 25 houses belonging to Dalits were torched which left ober a dozen people injured. The situation worsened when the district administration refused to allow the Dalits permission to hold a 'mahapanchayat' on May 9. The gathering was called to demand compensation and relief for those affected in the May 5 clash.

At Jantar Mantar, the protestors demanded that cases be registered against those who had perpetrated violence against dalits on 9 May. They also demanded that the affected families be awarded a compensation of Rs10 lakh.

