BJP files complaint against Rahul for his ‘hand' analogy

A delegation comprising of UP BJP leaders on Friday submitted a complaint to the Election Commission, alleging Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi of allegedly hurting religious sentiments.

The complaint states that Rahul had hurt religious sentiments by comparing the Congress party's 'hand' symbol with Buddha, Gurunanak, Mahavir, said reports.

UP BJP delegation submit complaint to Election commission, against Rahul Gandhi for violating provisions of Representation of People Act,MCC — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) January 13, 2017

BJP delegation alleges that Rahul Gandhi made religious comments by co-relating the symbol of Cong with Shivji, Buddha, Gurunanak,Mahavir. — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) January 13, 2017

Rahul, at a Congress convention at Talkatora Stadium in New Delhi on Wednesday, said, "The Congress symbol is in Lord Shiva's picture. The gods in every religion are showing the Congress symbol."

"When I see the image of Guru Nanak Dev ji, I see the Congress symbol, 'Hand', in his hand," Rahul had said.

On Wednesday, Punjab's ruling Shiromani Akali Dal on Wednesday described the analogy as 'shocking'.

Former Union Minister and senior Akali leader Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa lamented that Rahul chose to compare the "killer hand of the Congress party and the holiest image of Guru Nanak Dev's hand of benevolence"

"Rahul should also have remembered that the Congress hand is spattered with the blood of thousands of innocent Sikhs who follow the teachings of the great Guru and dedicate their lives to his great legacy. Does he know how Guru Sahib had actually shown blood dripping from the food offered to him by the tyrant Malik Bhago. The same is true of the Congress symbol of 'Hand'," Dhindsa had said.

OneIndia News