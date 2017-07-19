BJP calls Mayawathi’s resignation a drama, Lalu offers her RS seat from Bihar

The BJP on Tuesday called Bahujan Samaj Party supremo Mayawati quitting the Rajya Sabha a "political stunt" , while Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad full support in opposing the BJP's anti-Dalit politics.

"It was a political stunt. Everybody knows it was a planned script and will result in political loss to her. The government was prepared for discussion and it had to take place," said Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi.

"She was fighting with the Chair and not with the government," he said.

On the other hand, Lalu Prasad said: "They tried to suppress her voice. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders tried their best to ensure she does not speak. That's why she resigned in frsutration. It was a very bold decision."

"This behaviour of BJP ministers against Mayawatiji proves that BJP is an anti-Dalit party," he added.

Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad criticised the treasury benches and ministers for not allowing Mayawati to raise issues of concern to her.

"I tried to persuade her against resigning, but I think she had already made up her mind," he said.

"When Mayawati tried to talk, she was told we have got the mandate. We did not know the BJP has got the mandate to massacre minorities and Dalits," an angry Azad said amid interruptions from the treasury benches.

Mayawati resigned from Rajya Sabha as MP hours after she threatened to quit for restricting her impromptu speech on anti-Dalit violence in Saharanpur in Uttar Pradesh in the ongoing Monsoon session of Parliament.

IANS