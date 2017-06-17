BJP allies in Goa raise objections to cattle trade law, CM to write to centre

The BJP's coalition partners in Goa have raised objection to centre's new cattle trade law. Goa government will now write to the centre appraising it of objections raised and seek review of the law that bans sale of cattle for slaughter.

BJP's coalition partner Goa forward party has raised objections and held talks with Manohar Parrikar who has promised to write to the centre about the same. "State government will object to certain aspects and suggest certain corrections to the notification on Prevention of Cruelty Towards Animal Act," said Goa Agriculture Minister Vijai Sardesai.

Speaking to the media Sardesai said that Goa had a prominent beef eating population and their food habits should not be controlled. He reiterated that concerned union minister has also spoken to the chief minister asked him to write about the objections to the notification.

"Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad has already made a statement that government is ready to tweak the rule to rule out any apprehension in the minds of the people. We as Goa Forward party are giving note to the CM," he said.

Sardesai added that he was against the notification. "My personal stand is that it will cause penury amongst farmers and hit the hospitality industry which is the backbone of our economy. Now since Government is going to write to the centre on our stand with regards to the rule, I urge Goans not to worry," he added.

OneIndia News