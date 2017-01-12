Kolkata, Jan 12: BJP's West Bengal state President Dilip Ghosh on Thursday accused the state's Trinamool Congress government of doing "dirty politics" over the venue of the RSS rally in the city on January 14.

The city wing of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh - the ideological fountainhead of the Bharatiya Janata Party - has planned a rally on the occasion of its chief Mohan Bhagwat's visit to the city.

"Mohan Bhagwat comes to the city every year and the Sangh programme is held with the permission of the state government. But this year the government has resorted to dirty politics. They cancelled the permission to hold the rally near Garden Reach this year," Ghosh alleged.

"The RSS activists have moved the court. They will follow the court's order. But it seems the government won't allow us to do anything (rally)," he said.

The Kolkata police on Thursday told RSS that it cannot give permission for a rally on January 14 and asked them to fix an alternative date.

Ghosh took a swipe at the administration for not permitting the rally at Khidderpore close to Garden Reach citing law and order issues. "This government is not in a position to maintain law and order in the state," he added.

IANS