Bizarre Trend? Villagers sending elders as tiger prey to get compensation

With rising incidents of tiger attacks on senior citizens, authorities from the Pilibhit Tiger Reserve (PTR) suspect villagers of sending elders into the forest as tiger prey in order to get compensation.

Authorities are terming it as bizarre trend developing in the villages bordering PTR in Uttar Pradesh. Villagers aren't entitled to compensation if their kin die in the reserve.

There has been a string of recent fatal tiger attacks on the elderly, with seven deaths reported in the proximity of the Mala forest range alone since February 16, reports Times of India.

Wildlife Crime Control Bureau (WCCB), a central government agency, raised suspicion about the tiger attacks on villagers after examining tiger attacks in the area, attacks in the vicinity of PTR, the location of the bodies, and the accounts of locals. WCCB has submitted the report to National Tiger Conservation Authority for further action.

However, villagers say that elders were willing participants as the believe that this is the only way their families can escape poverty.

