Bizarre: Pakistani TV channel claims Modi, Doval murdered Om Puri

New Delhi, Jan 9: Has Pakistan lost it? A television channel in Pakistan took things a bit too far to claim that the death of veteran actor Om Puri was plotted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval.

[Also Read: Veteran actor Om Puri passes away at 66]

Pakistan's Bol TV claimed that Modi and Doval killed Om Puri, because he had spoken in favour of Pakistani artists. The channel does not stop at that. It went on to say that Doval had summoned Puri to his residence where he was beaten up badly.

The host of the show screamed out loudly that he had accessed the post-mortem report of Puri, which indicated that the actor was murdered. Ironically, the host of the show spoke about the report which is yet not prepared.

The host also goes on to say that next on Modi's target are Salman Khan and Fawad Khan. The anchor does not stop at that. The television anchor went on to state that Puri was the biggest threat to India's national security and hence was murdered.

Just a word for this Pakistani channel. Just when we thought that Indian television was horrible, these guys from Pakistan changed that perception entirely. Way to go and thanks for stooping to a new low.

OneIndia News