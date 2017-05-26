Bitta Karate a separatist but J&K government makes his wife liaison officer

While Bitta Karate was spearheading a "movement for Azad Kashmir", the Jammu and Kashmir government was busy making his wife a liaison officer with GST ministerial teams in Srinagar. A government order from Jammu and Kashmir's General administration department shows how a separatist's wife is functioning as government's liaison officer for an event that Finance Minister Arun Jaitley who is incidentally also the in-charge defence minister, unveiled.

The order copy dated May 15, 2017, shows the PDP-BJP government appointing 63 liaison officers in connection with the meeting of the Goods and Services Taxes (GST) Council. The meeting was held at SKICC, Srinagar on May 18 and 19. The name of the officer against serial number 51 is Assabah A Khan. The wife of Bitta Karate otherwise known as Farooq Ahmed Dar. Her position is indicated as Assistant Director (Administration), Directorate of Social Welfare, Kashmir.

The order copy that is now going viral on social media has enraged many who have questioned the position doled out to the wife of a separatist who on record took pride in killing Kashmiri Pandits. Bitta Karate leader of Jammu Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) is a known separatist. He was imprisoned for the killing of innocent Hindus and terrorism-related charges from June 1990 to October 2006. He was arrested and detained under the Public Safety Act and had over 19 militancy related cases on him.

By his own admission made on video, Bitta participated in the 1990 ethnic cleansing of Kashmiri Hindus and claimed to have killed over twenty people in the Valley. Bitta Karate spent many years behind the bars but was eventually released by TADA court on bail on October 23, 2006. Currently being interrogated by the NIA for getting funds from Pakistan to fan unrest in Kashmir, Bitta has been taken to an undisclosed location.

OneIndia News