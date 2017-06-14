Biological father taking away child is not kidnap, centre tells court

The External Affairs ministry has told a court in Mumbai that a man cannot be charged with kidnapping his child. The court was hearing a petition by a Mumbai businessman who was challenging his extradition request from the Netherlands to India.

It was alleged that he had abducted his daughter from Amsterdam following a complaint by his estranged Dutch wife. The MEA told the court it had rejected the Dutch government's request to arrest and extradite Sajid Shah. His estranged wife Nazneen had filed a criminal complaint against him after he brought their two-year-old daughter back to India in September 2016.

She also launched an online campaign in which she alleged that he had violently abducted the child. Following an Interpol notice, the Netherlands government approached the Indian authorities.

The centre in its affidavit submitted, "Since the taking away of a child by her biological father does not amount to kidnapping, it is not an extraditable offence." The MEA also rejected the extradition request while stating that Sajid shall not be arrested and no coercive steps will be taken against him and his daughter.

