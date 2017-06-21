Bill to reserve 50 percent seats for Karnataka students in NLSIU passed in assembly

The Karnataka government is inching closer to reserve 50 percent seats in National Law School of India University in Bengaluru for students from the state. On Tuesday, the Karnataka legislative assembly unanimously passed a bill that seeks to reserve 50 percent of seats in the premiere Law Institute for local students.

The NLSIU in Bengaluru has 80 seats at the undergraduate level, 50 seats in the postgraduate law course and another 50 in the master's course for public policy. All students are required to take the Common Law Admission Test on the basis of which, seats are filled in the university. The Karnataka government's move is likely to shake up the dynamics of the institution.

In the absence of Law Minister T B Jayachandra, Higher Education Minister Basavraj Rayareddy piloted the bill that initially proposed to reserve 30 percent seats for local students. The opposition, especially the BJP, demanded that the reservation be increased to 50 percent. The government agreed to the opposition's demand.

Features of the bill

Propose to reserve 50 percent of the seats in NLSIU for domicile students.

Domicile is a student whose either parent has resided in Karnataka for at least 7 years before the qualifying examination

The student should have studied in a recognised educational institute in Karnataka for five years preceding the entrance exam

The bill initially proposed that domicile has to be 10 years, however, changed it to 7 years giving in to the opposition's demand.

OneIndia News