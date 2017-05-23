Bilaspur scorches under 49.3 degrees, records hottest day in the season

Bilaspur, May 23: Bilaspur of Chhattisgarh recorded the highest maximum temperature of 49.3 degree celsius for the first time in the season while the other parts of the state continued to reel under extreme heat conditions, said sources from Indian Meteorological Department.

According to reports, as Raigarh and Bhilai are usually known to record higher temperatures, Bilaspur has been witnessing scorching heatwave in the past few years.

Prakash Khare, director of Chattisgarh MeT Department said that the factors behind such a rise in temperature are being analysed.

"The temperature is recorded 49.3 degree Celsius. There is no fault in the thermometer so there is no doubt over the exact temperature. We are analysing factors that have led to high temperature. We also issued a heatwave warning earlier," Prakash Khare told ANI.

As Bilaspur and Raipur normally have a temperature difference of 1 degree, weathermen are shocked at the sudden gap of temperature.

Bilaspur is at a distance of approximately 120 km from Raipur but the state capital recorded a temperature of 42-degree celsius.

Reports said that cutting of trees in Bilaspur is one of the major reasons for scorching heat in the area.

OneIndia News