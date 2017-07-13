Bihar's Grand Alliance on verge of collapse: Will BJP back Nitish?

Is the 'Grand Alliance' in Bihar on the verge of a collapse. Nitish Kumar, the Chief Minister of the State is adamant that his deputy and Lalu Prasad Yadav's son Tejaswi put in his papers following the CBI raids.

The RJD is however adamant that no resignation will take place. The next two days are crucial for the alliance as they would take part in a series of meetings to decide on the next course of action.

The BJP on the other hand is ready to offer support to Nitish if he ends the alliance. The BJP however would wait and watch the developments over the next couple of days. A BJP leader in Delhi told OneIndia that action would have to be taken against Tejaswi. Nitish Kumar cannot allow someone who has been raided by the CBI to continue in office.

Whether of not support would be extended to NItish if the alliance falls is something that we are discussing, the leader also said.

On the other hand, Lalu Yadav who too is under immense pressure to act against his son. For Lalu there is no way but to continue supporting the alliance. If he pulls out, he will not be able to form the government in Bihar even with the support of the Congress despite being the single largest party. He is likely to pull out all his ministers from the government and extend outside support.

How the numbers stack up:

Total number of seats in Bihar 243 Magic number 122 RJD 80 JD(U) 71 Congress 27 Others 12

Alliance:

If the RJD and the Congress ally and manage to bag all the other 12 seats, then it would have 119 seats which is still 3 short of the magic number. The JD(U) on the other hand with the support of the BJP will have 124 seats, 2 more than the magic number.

