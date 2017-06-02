Bihar Topper scam case: Ganesh Kumar, this year's Ruby Rai

The Bihar government is hit by another toppers scam as this year's humanities stream topper said singer Lata Mangeshkar is known as 'Maithili Kokila'.

Ganesh Kumar, who topped Class XII boards in humanities stream, failed to answer questions thrown by media on music, in which he scored 65 out of 70 in practicals and 18 out of 30 in the theory. Kumar in an interview to a TV news channel said singer Lata Mangeshkar is known as 'Maithili Kokila', a title bestowed on folk singer Sharda Sinha, who is from Samastipur, where his school is situated.

As per reports He even struggled to explain what are 'sur', 'taal' and 'matra'- the basics of music. Asked about his music practicals, he unrhythmically sang a few lines of a Bollywood number.

The 24-year-old Kumar appeared for the board exams at Ramnandan Singh Jagdip Narayan High school in Samastipur's Chhakhabib village and scored 82.6 per cent.

A whopping 64 per cent of students failed the board exams 2017 board exams. A day after the results agitated examinees protested outside the Council office against poor pass percentage. Several science stream students told the media that they appeared in JEE Advance, conducted for admission into IITs, but scored as low as 1, 2 or 4 in subjects like physics and maths in the board exams.

