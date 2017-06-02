Bihar Topper scam case: ED files case against 4 principals

The Enforcement Directorate on Friday filed money laundering case against four principals in Bihar in connection with last year's topper scam case.

Officials said the agency has booked a criminal case against a total of eight people, including former Bihar School Examination Board chairman and four principals, under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act. The central probe agency took cognisance of a Bihar Police FIR and the findings of the Special Investigation Team to register its own ED Case Information Report, the ED equivalent of a police FIR.

Former BSEB Chairman Lalkeshwar Prasad Singh, his former JD(U) MLA wife Usha Sinha and Secretary cum Principal of Bishun Roy college in Vaishali Bachha Rai, alleged to be kingpins of the racket, are among 21 persons arrested in the case so far.

In 2016, political science topper Ruby Rai said "prodigal science" is about cooking and this time too, Bihar's Class XII topper in humanities struggled to explain the basics of music, one of his subjects. A whopping 64 per cent of students failed the board exams in 2017.

(With agency inputs)