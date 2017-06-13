Bihar: Seven IAS officers transferred

Patna, June 13: Bihar government on Tuesday transferred seven IAS officers including two district magistrates. A notification issued by the General Administration Department said Pankaj Kumar Pal, who was Purnea District Magistrate, has been transferred and posted as Special Secretary, Labour Resources department in Patna.

Pradeep Kumar Jha will be the new District Magistrate of Purnea. Jha was Additional Secretary of Health department, besides holding additional charge of Additional Executive Director of State Health Society, the notification said.

Sanjay Kumar Singh, who was the Additional Secretary, Labour Resources department, has been made Additional Secretary, Health department. Singh will also hold the charge of Additional Executive Director of State Health Society. Giriwar Dayal Singh, who was DM of Madhubani, has been shifted to Education department as Joint Secretary, the notification said adding, Shirshat Kapil will be the new DM of Madhubani.

Kapil was posted as Managing Director of Bihar State Water Board and was also holding additional charge of Chief Executive Officer of Patna Metropolitan Area Authority. The notification said Pratima Satish Kumar Verma, who was on training, has been made Additional Mission Director of Bihar Prashashnik Sudhar Mission Society.

She will also be holding additional charge of Managing Director, Bihar State Water Board and Chief Executive Officer of Patna Metropolitan Area Authority. Rahul Ranjan Mahiwal, who was Additional Secretary at the Chief Minister Secretariat, has been made Additional Secretary in the Rural Development department, it said.

PTI