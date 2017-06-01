Bihar’s poor board result dilemma: Student who failed in Physics, chemistry, cracked IIT test

Patna, June 1: The Bihar board examination result is hogging the limelight for all the wrong reasons, once again. This year, only a total of 35 per cent students managed to clear their Class 12 exams (in all the streams--science, arts and commerce) conducted by the Bihar School Examination Board. The exam results were announced on Tuesday.

According to officials because of strict anti-cheating measures taken by the board, the pass percentage has come down drastically this year.

BSEB chairperson Anand Kishor said online submission of examination forms, strict conduct, bar coding of answer sheets and finally computerised tabulation left no room for unfair practices and it could be the reason behind the dismal performance of the students.

Bihar is notorious for students resorting to cheating to clear their exams. Back in 2015, board exams in Bihar attracted international attention as family and friends of examinees were seen scaling the walls of examination halls to help their wards.

In 2016, the toppers in science and arts streams were stripped off their coveted positions after it came to light that they adopted unfair practices to achieve glory in exams.

However, poor pass percentage has not gone down well with the students' community. A day after the Class 12 board exam results were announced, those who failed protested in front of the BSEB office in Patna on Wednesday. The protesters shouted slogans against the Nitish Kumar government.

Students like Mohammed Ibrahim said that they were stunned by their marks. Ibrahim, who had cleared the tough Indian Institute of Technology main exam, failed in physics and chemistry in the board exams.

"I had cleared IIT main test securing 89 marks," Ibrahim told The Telegraph. "Based on the mains score I had also appeared in the JEE Advanced and was planning to appear for mains counselling. But now all my hope for studying engineering at IITs or National Institutes of Technology has been shattered."

Now, the failed candidates are demanding re-evaluation of their answer sheets to correct the "wrongdoing" of the "negligent" teachers and board members.

The CM on his part said that examinees who were dissatisfied with their results will get a chance to re-evaluate their answer sheets and an action plan will be prepared to improve the quality of education in the state.

"Answer sheets of students who feel their papers have not been evaluated properly, or they got less marks in the examination despite writing better, will be re-evaluated. They have the right to re-evaluation and such provisions are there. Answer sheets of such students will be re-evaluated if they apply for it," Nitish said.

