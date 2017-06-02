Bihar's humanities topper Ganesh Kumar's result cancelled

Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) on Friday cancelled the result of Ganesh Kumar, who topped Class XII boards in humanities stream. Kumar earlier failed to answer questions thrown by media on music, in which he scored 65 out of 70 in practicals and 18 out of 30 in the theory.

"A case also being registered against Ganesh Kumar and the school authorities," news agency ANI quoted BSEB's Anand Kishore as saying.

Kumar in an interview to a TV news channel said singer Lata Mangeshkar is known as 'Maithili Kokila', a title bestowed on folk singer Sharda Sinha, who is from Samastipur, where his school is situated.

As per reports, he even struggled to explain what are 'sur', 'taal' and 'matra'- the basics of music. Asked about his music practicals, he unrhythmically sang a few lines of a Bollywood number.

The 24-year-old Kumar appeared for the board exams at Ramnandan Singh Jagdip Narayan High school in Samastipur's Chhakhabib village and scored 82.6 per cent.

OneIndia News