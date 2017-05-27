Bihar jail inmates set to receive post-graduate degrees at university convocation

It is commonly thought that jails are just meant to punish those guilty of breaking the laws of the land and to bring justice to the victims of their crimes. Though this may be the most basic aim of incarceration, another point, which is mostly overlooked is the effort to reform those convicted.

This is usually attempted to be achieved through imparting training in activities such as carpentry, cooking among others and also encouraging inmates to apply for study courses. Though this might not be done in all jails around the country, some such as the famous Tihar jail has been appreciated for implementing such programs.

And in a new development, instead of the usual learnings that they pick up, six inmates have now been able to pass their post graduates examinations while in jail. And what could be considered as a reward for their efforts they might get to take part in the convocation ceremony.

The six, are currently held in the Beur Model Central Jail, which is located on the outskirts of Patna, Bihar, and may very well be able to wear the convocation gowns to receive their degrees from the Nalanda Open University (NOU) on July 16.

According to reports, the inmates have cleared masters of arts (MA) examination in fields and subjects as varied as sociology, geography and journalism from the prison in 2016. NOU vice chancellor (VC) RK Sinha is reported to have said that they were among 22,000 candidates eligible to receive degrees at the convocation.

Ram Nath Kovind, the governor of Bihar who is also the chancellor of universities in the state, has agreed to attend the convocation function to be held at SK Memorial Hall in Patna, Sinha reportedly said.

"We were in contact with some renowned scientists and scholars for their participation as special guests, but their confirmation is still awaited," Sinha was quoted as having said in a leading national daily.

"Altogether 28 gold medals, each weighing 10 grams, will be awarded with purity certificates to toppers of graduate and post-graduate programmes in different streams. Separate letters have also been sent to eligible candidates for participating in the convocation," the VC said.

According to Sinha, a letter has been sent to the Beur jail authorities, conveying the information of the six inmates having cleared their examinations.

"The NOU administration has written to the Beur jail superintendent for completing necessary formalities to bring the inmates to the convocation venue and take them back after the event," SP Sinha, the registrar of the university is reported to have said.

NOU, established in March 1987, is named after the famous ancient Indian, Nalanda University, and is the only university in Bihar that imparts learning exclusively through distance education.

And it may just make the rare, if ever seen, sight, of inmates of a jail donning convocation gowns and receiving their post-graduates at a function attended by the Governor of a state, possible.

