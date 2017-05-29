Bihar is top litchi producing State in India

Bihar has emerged as top litchi producing State in India with 300 thousand metric tonnes of litchi is being produced, said Shri Radha Mohan Singh on Monday.

Spekaing at the inaugural function of Litchi Processing Plant, in Muzaffarpur, Singh said BARC and National Research Centre on Litchi succeeded in treating litchi and preserving it for 60 days at low temperature.

He said that the main objective of the Central Government is focused on research to develop new varieties and techniques of litchi farming to increase its production and to share information with the Extension Division. About 300 thousand metric tonnes of litchi is being produced from 32 thousand hectare areas. Bihar's contribution in the production of litchi is about 40 percent.

Singh said that the contribution of Muzaffarpur district in litchi's production is impressive, but there is a need to increase the productivity of litchi, which is currently 8.0 tonne.

Through 'Mera Gaon- Mera Gaurav' program, scientists have been successful in taking new techniques to some villages. The Centre has initiated Health Card scheme through which orchards are being examined and farmers are being sensitised. Not just Bihar, litchi fruit farming can be successfully done in other parts of the country too. Therefore, there is a need to promote research in these areas too.

OneIndia News