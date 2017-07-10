Bihar Deputy CM Tejashwi Prasad Yadav will not resign: RJD

Tejashwi Prasad Yadav will not resign as Bihar Deputy Chief Minister, said Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leaders on Monday after the party meet.

The alliance in Bihar is going through rough patch amid corruption charges against RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav and his family members. Speculations are rife that Janata Dal (United) leaders are likely to demand resignation from Tejashwi Prasad Yadav after the CBI registered an FIR against him on corruption charges.

JD(U) sources told The Indian Express that it would be an "ideal situation if Tejashwi himself offers to step down" during a meeting of RJD legislators scheduled on Monday. JD (U) leaders are expected to meet tomorrow to discuss the issue of corruption charges against Tejashwi.

An FIR by the CBI on corruption charges against Lalu Prasad, his wife Rabri Devi and Tejashwi for allegedly accepting a prime plot of land in Patna in exchange for awarding a tender for the maintenance of two railway hotels to two Bihar businessmen when the RJD chief was railway minister in 2006.

However, Nitish Kumar's regime has the record of sacking or accepting the resignation of leaders facing corruption charges. JD(U) sources also pointed out that five ministers had to either resign or were sacked in the last 12 years over corruption charges and political allegations under Nitish Kumar's regime.

OneIndia News