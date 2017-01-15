Bihar: Dalit woman burnt to death

Muzaffarpur, Jan 15: A middle-aged dalit woman was allegedly burnt to death at Tarma in Bihar's Muzaffarpur district, police said on Sunday.

Rajkali Devi (45), wife of Bindeshwar Choudhary of Tarma village, was burnt to death late last night, Deputy Superintendent of Police (West) Ajay Kumar said.



The body was sent to the Sri Krishna Medical College and Hospital for post-mortem. An FIR was lodged on the basis of the statement of the deceased's son Ashok Choudhary, Dy SP said.

In the FIR, Ashok alleged that one Prem Choudhary, who is former district board member, burnt to death his mother by tying her with a cot when she was asleep at her house after having dinner, he said.

Prem Choudhary was detained following the complaint. The motive behind the crime is yet to be known.

PTI