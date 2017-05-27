Bihar CM Nitish Kumar plays down meeting with PM Modi

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Saturday denied reports of political significance attached to his meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.Nitish Kumar met PM Modi at a luncheon hosted in honor of Mauritian Prime Minister Pravind Kumar Jugnauth at 7, Lok Kalyan Marg.

Talking to the media after the meeting, he said 'Issue of silt in Ganga is getting serious, there is a danger of flood. I thought I should meet PM on this issue separately.'

Earlier, JD (U) leader Pavan Verma, said, 'As far as meeting with PM Modi is concerned, Nitish Kumar has come on an official invitation.' He denied any political significance attached to the meeting.

Nitish Kumar's meeting with the Prime Minister comes when speculations are rife about realignments in Bihar. The speculation gained credence since Nitish Kumar skipped Sonia Gandhi's luncheon meeting held Friday afternoon in which leaders of 17 political parties participated.

However, Janata Dal (United) national President Shard Yadav had said as Nitish Kumar would not take part in the meeting called by Sonia Gandhi as he busy in government programmes. Shard Yadav himself attended the meeting on behalf of Nitish Kumar.

But, political pundits think the other way about Nitish Kunar's likely meeting with the PM Modi. Analysts say since RJD Chief Lalu Prasad Yadav and Misha Bharati's land dealings are under the radar Nitish Kumar wants to distance himself with the present coalition partner in Bihar.

