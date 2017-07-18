Bihar Cabinet meet: Will Nitish ask scam-tainted Tejashwi Yadav to quit?

Patna, July 18: Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav, who is in the eye of storm ever since he was made accused in the FIR lodged by CBI on Tuesday arrived for a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

According to the sources Nitish Kumar will be forced to take a tough decision if Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) fails to ensure Tejashwi Yadav's resignation in the meeting today.

The rift in the Bihar ruling grand alliance deepened when Lalu apparently rejected Nitish's demand, and said, "Tejashwi Yadav will not step down under any circumstances."

Three days ago, Tejashwi skipped an official function with Nitish Kumar in Patna.

This would be the second cabinet meeting after the crisis in the ruling Grand Alliance surfaced after the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) registered a case against Tejashwi Yadav on charges of corruption.

Sources in the ruling alliance on Tuesday said that leaders from the Janata Dal-United (JD-U), the RJD and Congress were in constant touch and trying to save the alliance.

Bihar has been in the grip of a political crisis after the JD-U asked Tejashwi Yadav to rebut in detail the charges hurled at him.

