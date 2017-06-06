Bihar: Bride’s father hung 2 men upside down, thrashed them brutally for allegedly stealing chairs

Patna, June 6: In Bihar a man resorted to 'medieval justice' by hanging two youths upside down from a tree and beat them mercilessly for allegedly stealing chairs from his daughter's wedding ceremony.

The brutal incident which took place in Sonbarsa village of Kaimur district last week came to light on Tuesday.

The victims were set free only after they paid a fine of Rs 3,000 as a compensation for the "stolen" chairs to the father of the bride. The victims have been identified as Raj Kumar Bind and Birbal Bind, both in their early 20s.

As per local media reports, the genesis of the barbaric incident started at the house of Mahangu Bind, a strongman in the village.

After the wedding ceremony of his daughter got over, Mahangu created a hue and cry over five missing chairs. The bride's father suspected that Raj and Birbal were the ones who had stolen the chairs.

He summoned the two men to his house and then forcefully tied them upside down from a tree and thrashed them. According to the police, an FIR has been lodged in connection with the barbaric incident at the Nuaon Police Station on Sunday.

The ruling Janata Party (United) in the state has condemned the episode and promised to punish the culprits.

"It is a very sad incident. Such a huge punishment for a small crime is not morally incorrect. Our government will punish the miscreants. We will never let go anyone who challenges law of the land. Our government is very active and justice will be done. The guilty will be prosecuted. We will not overlook offenders," JD (U) leader Sanjay Singh told ANI.

