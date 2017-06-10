Bihar Board Matric Class 10 Result 2017 on June 15, here is how to check

Written by:
The Bihar Board Matric Class 10 Result 2017 is likely to be announced on June 15. Once declared the results could be checked on the official website of the board.

15 lakh students appeared for the exam conducted by the Bihar Board between March 1 and 8. Once declared the results could be checked at biharboard.ac.in

How to check Bihar Board Matric Class 10 Result 2017:

