Bihar Board BSEB Class 10th Result 2017 to be declared tomorrow, how to check

Written by:
The Bihar Board BSEB Class 10th Result 2017 is likely to be declared on June 20. The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will announce the same on its official website.
Students can check the result by logging on to any one of the official websites.

Students can check the results on the websites, biharboard.ac.in.

How to check Bihar Board Class 10th Result 2017

