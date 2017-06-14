Bihar Board 10th Result 2017 to be declared on June 20, how to check

The Bihar Board 10th Result 2017 is likely to be announced on June 20. Once declared the results could be checked on the official website of the board.

15 lakh students appeared for the exam conducted by the Bihar Board between March 1 and 8. Once declared the results could be checked at biharboard.ac.in

How to check Bihar Board 10th Result 2017:

