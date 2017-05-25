Bihar: 8 dead after bus catches fire in Nalanda

A bus caught fire in Nalanda's Harnaut in Bihar killing eight people and injuring a dozen on Thursday.

#Visuals from Bihar: Bus caught fire in Nalanda's Harnaut, Bihar govt announces ex-gratia of Rs 4 lakh for the kin of each of the 8 killed. pic.twitter.com/TywtyIE7wQ — ANI (@ANI_news) May 25, 2017

According to sources, with the help of locals the fire was under control.

It is learnt that the incident happened around 5 pm in the evening. The bus was heading towards Shekhapur from Bihar when the incident occured which killed eight people on spot. Around 50 passengers were in the bus.

Meanwhile, the Bihar governemtn has announcesd ex-gratia of Rs 4 lakh for the kin of each of the eight killed.

OneIndia News