Biggest gold haul busted: Delhi businessman is kingpin

This may be one of the biggest gold smuggling rackets that has been busted by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence of DRI. The DRI suspects that a syndicate led by a Delhi-based businessman may have smuggled in 2,000 kilograms of gold with a foreign marking from Dubai.

The DRI which managed to seize 52 kgs of gold says that the same is worth Rs 15 crore. The gold was seized at the Mundra port in Gujarat. The DRI also arrrested Harnek Singh, the alleged kingpin. The agency says that he has been smuggling the gold into India since the past two years.

On May 13, the agency had confiscated 44kg of gold, concealed in rod-type poultry incubators and trucked in a container from the port of Mundra in Gujarat to Singh's factory in Delhi.

Singh according to the agency operated with his brother-in-law who is based in Dubai. He uses the hawala route to transfer the money. Singh buys a single incubator and a few other devices, such as disassembled poultry egg brooder panels from dealers in Dubai. His brother sends the consignment, hiding around 50kg of gold bars in the metallic case of the incubator, the DRI explained. Agency sources also say that the gold bars are wrapped in a thick silver-grey paper smeared in adhesive to prevent the metal from making a noise.

