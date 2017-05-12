Big setback for Sonia, Rahul Gandhi: Court orders IT probe in National Herald case

In a major setback for Sonia Gandhi an Rahul Gandhi the Delhi High Court has ordered a probe against the two in connection with the National Herald case. The court ordered an IT probe against the President and vice-President of the Congress party.

The court was hearing a private complaint filed by BJP leader and MP, Subramanian Swamy in 2012. He had accused the Gandhis of conspiring to cheat and misappropriate funds. He said that an entity called Young Indian Private Ltd in which both Sonia and Rahul have shareholdings paid Rs 50 lakh to acquire the Associated Journals Limited.

The Gandhis however have contended that Swamy's plea was in the nature of a fishing enquiry which is not permissible under the law.

OneIndia News