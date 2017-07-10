Big pay hike of 28 per cent for college teachers

With the Union Cabinet set to take up the UGC panel's recommendation, at least 8 lakh teachers and staff are set to get a massive pay hike in the range of 22 to 28 per cent.

The proposal was made by the UGC panel and the Cabinet will clear the proposal when it is taken up. The decision on allowances would be taken by the HRD ministry at a later date. The first priority would be to roll out the pay hike.

An assistant professor's entry pay would go up by Rs 10,396 with a grade pay of Rs 6,000 while that of an associate professor will rise by Rs 23,662.

The revision in pay would benefit the staff in the state government funded colleges and universities. It would also benefit those at central universities and centrally funded institutions like IITs and NITs.

The government had constituted a pay review committee last year. The recommendations were submitted to the government earlier this year.

OneIndia News