Big Cabinet rejig in the offing after Monsoon session of Parliament

A big Cabinet reshuffle is on the cards after the Monsoon session of Parliament comes to an end. The government has decided wait since the convention is that Cabinet reshuffles do not take place when the Parliament is in session.

The posts that would be closely watched are that of Defence, Environment and Forests, Information and Broadcasting and Housing and Urban Affairs. The I&B and HUA portfolios will fall vacant after Venkaiah Naidu was selected as the BJP's vice presidential candidate.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is also keen on giving a minister independent charge of defence. There are indications that Arun Jaitley may be given independent charge of defence while Piyush Goyal is likely to be given the finance portfolio.

Following the Parliament session, Modi will hold consultations with Amit Shah and decide on the reshuffle. Apart from the reshuffle in the Finance and Defence ministries, the PM would also look to have a full time minister to take charge of the Environment and Forest ministry. Science and Technology minister, Harsh Vardhan was given additional charge of the ministry following the death of Anil Madhav Dave.

Sources say that while the better performing ministers will get an upgrade, the PM is also looking to induct fresh faces. During the deliberations, the top brass would also discuss the vacancies that would need to be filled up in Raj Bhavans over the next couple of months. There is talk that the post of Governor in Jammu and Kashmir is also under consideration. While there were reports that the current Governor, N Vohra had said that he wanted to quit, the government had dismissed the same.

OneIndia News