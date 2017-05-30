Bhopal: Bomb threat sounded in DB Mall, Hotel Marriott

The Bhopal police, along with Bomb squad and Dog squad, rushed to DB City Mall and Hotel Marriott after getting bomb threat information.

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Bomb threat sounded in DB Mall & Hotel Marriott, bomb squad & police on the spot, search operation underway pic.twitter.com/wyr6QN7Irh — ANI (@ANI_news) May 30, 2017

This is the second such incident within 24 hours, earlier on Monday night, a City Superintendent of Police Kulwant Singh got a call regarding bomb threat in Bhopal district court. Acting on a tip-off, the Bhopal poilce along with Bomb squad immediately rushed to the spot.

Throwing light on the incident, City Superintendent of Police Kulwant Singh said they got a call around 9 p.m. on Monday night and immediately took the necessary steps.

The bomb squad and sniffer dogs searched the whole court premises but no explosives were found in the court premises. Later, senior intelligence officers said that though it turned out to be a hoax, it was not possible for them to have taken the threat lightly.

OneIndia News