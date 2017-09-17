Bhagpat boat capsize: Absconding boatman arrested

The absconding boatman, who was on the run after a boat capsized in river Yamuna on Thursday leaving 22 people dead, was on Sunday arrested by the police.

The mishap took place in Uttar Pradesh's Bhagpat area on September 14. A boat carrying 60 people had capsized in river Yamuna.

The boat was supposed to carry only 10-15, but because it was carrying more number of passengers than the limit, the boat turned turtle in the middle of the river.

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath had announced compensation of Rs 2 lakh each for next of kin of those dead in the incident.

"The boat was ferrying passengers more than its capacity. Most of the passengers of the ill-fated boat were women. As soon as the boat reached mid-stream it capsized," the district magistrate had said.

