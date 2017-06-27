Indian Prime Minister Modi, meeting US President Trump for the first time, was accorded a warm welcome with the President and the first lady Melania coming out of the White House to receive him. Marine Sentries at the White House were waiting to do their ceremonial duty of opening the car doors for Modi. But one of them had some awkward moments.

In the video which is going viral on social media platforms shows that the US guards who were standing on either sides of the car in which Modi was travelling could be seen saluting as the car arrives.

Modi was seated on the right side. Ususally the leader's wife sit in left side. But in the video, it looked like the White House were ignorant of the fact that PM Modi's wife doesn't live or travel with him.

In the video, the guard who was standing on the left side of the car could be seen struggling to open the door. And when he finally managed it, and holds the door open no one in particular got down.

Later, the two leaders sat for the meetings Trump, who had recently described Modi as a "true friend", said it was "a great honour" for him to receive the prime minister. Modi expressed gratitude to Trump and the first lady for the warm welcome extended to him, which included a 'working dinner', the first of its kind under the current US administration.

In yet another video, when Modi was leaving the White House after the working dinner, the Marine corp opened the left door of Modi's car again, even though there was no one to enter the vehicle from that side.

Modi became the prime minister on May 26, 2014. Among the issues on the discussion table of Modi and Trump were counter-terrorism cooperation, defence partnership, global cooperation, trade and energy.

