Between flip-flops, Rahul proves to be a ‘spineless’ leader as Indo-China tension escalates

New Delhi, July 11: Do we need to say anything more? Every time Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi takes a step forward, either he himself, his party or maybe fate itself, ensures that he takes two steps backward.

Same thing happened when news report on Monday indicated that the Congress VP met the Chinese envoy Luo Zhaohui on Saturday. First, the Congress leaders in strong words denied any such meeting between Rahul and the Chinese envoy.

They accused that the whole report about the "meeting" was planted by sources at the external affairs ministry and the intelligence bureau.

After the Congress' strong rebuttal, the Chinese Embassy website in Delhi too deleted the post about the meeting.

However, the funniest thing that happened within hours of the denial is that the Congress leaders once again addressed the press to admit that the meeting actually happened. Along with the "admission", Rahul and other Congress leaders even tried to take credit out of the meeting.

The Congress' flip-flop about the whole meeting came at a time when both China and India are fighting a bitter "cold war" about the border standoff in Doklam area in Sikkim.

Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala told ANI that Rahul met not just Ambassador Zhaohui but also the Bhutanese envoy--stressing that he wasn't favouring Beijing--and that a controversy was unnecessary.

"Rahul Gandhi met not only the Chinese envoy but also ones from Bhutan and ex-NSA chief Shiv Shankar Menon. Various ambassadors and envoys keep meeting the Congress president and vice president as a courtesy call," Surjewala said.

Remember, it is the same Surjewala who initially denied reports of the meeting and falsely accused everyone in the government for spreading "lies".

Going by the rule book, there is nothing wrong that Rahul met an important official from China. Even, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) said so. However, the Congress' initial denial about the meeting sounds "fishy" to others.

Questioning the Congress' initial denial, senior CPI leader D Raja said that Congress should make its stand clear on the matter.

"Why did they deny the reports first only to confirm later," Raja asked, adding that this happens in our political life. "Parties keep meeting envoys.... There is nothing to hide or be secretive about."

Finally, the man at the centre of the controversy decided to break his silence on the matter.

"It is my job to be informed on critical issues. I met the Chinese Ambassador, Ex-NSA, Congress leaders from NE & the Bhutanese Ambassador," Rahul tweeted.

Rahul, we know, you are a "VIP" and you should have first-hand information about important geo-political issues concerning the nation. That is why you recently questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his "silence" on the current standoff between the Indian and Chinese militaries in Doklam area in the Sikkim sector.

If taking strong position about important issue is your viewpoint, then why did your men in the Congress denied it? The entire embarrassing situation could have been avoided either by Congress men maintaining silence or admitting it with honesty or Rahul not meeting the Chinese envoy in such a secretive manner.

