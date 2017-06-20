Bengaluru's Namma Metro records more than 3 lakh ridership, exceeds expectations

On the very first day of its complete operations, the two lines of Bengaluru's Namma Metro recorded 3.13 lakh ridership. On Monday, the Green line became fully operational plying trains between 5 AM and 11 PM and recorded a ridership of 1.20 lakh.

Bengalurueans are taking to metro like fish to the water. Exceeding expectations, a total of 3.13 lakh commuters took the Metro on June 19. While 1.92 lakh people travelled on the Purple Line, 1.20 lakh commuters took the recently completed Green Line on Monday. While Green Line opened for public on Sunday evening, complete operations began only on Monday. With Saturday's inauguration of the Sampige Road to Yelachenahalli metro station, Phase 1 of Bengaluru Namma Metro was completed.

"It is exciting to travel by metro. It took me just 20 minutes to travel from Banashankari to Majestic. By road, it would have been at least an hour in peak hour traffic. It is a relief from the traffic and an effective way of commuting," said Janardhanan, a senior citizen who took the metro ride in Bengaluru for the very first time.

BMRCL authorities had estimated nearly 5 lakh Bengalureans to benefit out of Line 1 and Line 2 of Namma Metro. While it was expected for numbers to be realised in a week's time, on day 1 Bengaluru has recorded more than 3.13 ridership. Officials are hopeful of the numbers increasing on a daily basis.

OneIndia News