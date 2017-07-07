Bengaluru's Namma Metro comes to a halt, commuters stranded as staff protest

Hundreds of commuters were left stranded as Bengaluru's Namma Metro services came to a halt on Friday. The staff of Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited staged a protest against police and KSISF guards deployed at Metro station after a staffer was arrested for assaulting a security personnel.

Passengers who were all set to board the metro on Friday morning were forced to take alternate transport after BMRCL confirmed that services had come to a halt. Namma Metro begins its run at 5 AM each morning but did not take off on Friday. Shutters of many stations remained down. "I travel from Jalahalli to Jayanagar via the Metro. Today I was told that no trains were running and I had to take a cab to reach college. I had to spend Rs 260 for the cab. The metro ride generally takes less time and costs me Rs 40," said Sahana, student of a college in South Bengaluru.

Train service temporally stopped - will tweet once the issues are resolved — BMRCL (@cpronammametro) July 7, 2017

Office and college-goers bore the brunt as BMRCL officials attempted to pacify their staff. The protest is a fallout of a scuffle between KSISF and BMRCL staff that took place outside the Majestic Metro station on Thursday. BMRCL staff refused to provide their bags for scrutiny when asked by the security personnel. What started off as an argument escalated into a physical fight. The scuffle was caught on camera by onlookers where the BMRCL staff is seen thrashing a KSISF constable.

While the security personnel and Metro staff came to blows, police complaints were filed by both parties. The Bengaluru police arrested a staff of the BMRCL along with two KISF guards owing to complaints and counter-complaints. BMRCL staff opposed the arrest of their colleague and staged a protest on Friday.

