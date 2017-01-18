Bengaluru world’s most dynamic city: World Economic Forum

Two Indian cities made it to the list of top 10 most dynamic cities in the world with Bengaluru picking up the 'most dynamic' tag and Hyderabad being ranked at number 5, beating the likes of London and Boston. The World Economic Forum declared that a city momentum index by JLL, a global financial and professional services firm, ranked the Indian cities as one of the most dynamic in the world.

These are the most dynamic cities in the world – and they’re not the ones you’d expect https://t.co/pN7CfiCDJA #wef17 pic.twitter.com/mBhMBT2AhW — World Economic Forum (@wef) January 16, 2017

The cities were measured on the basis of population, connectivity, technology and R&D, education, economic output, corporate activity, construction, real estate investment and property prices. India snatched the lead from China as home to some of the world's fastest-changing cities, taking six of the top thirty, compared with China's five. Further, the WEC said that more than half of the top 30 dynamic cities are in Asia-pacific.

Apart from Bengaluru and Hyderabad, Pune, Chennai, New Delhi and Mumbai have also been listed as in the top 30 dynamic cities list.

OneIndia News