Bengaluru: Woman arrested for duping Amazon India of Rs 70 lakh

A Bengaluru woman was on Wednesday was arrested for duping Amazon India and pocketing nearly Rs 70 lakh through her fraudulent dealings with the e-commerce portal.

It is learnt that the woman used to make numerous online purchases, returning substandard or cheap lookalikes and selling the original items on another portal.

The woman is identified as Deepanwita Ghosh, who is a native of West Bengal. After a year of duping Amazon and pocketing nearly Rs 70 lakh in the process, Deepanwita finally landed in police custody in the end of April.

So far, Deepanwita has purchased 104 items including electronic items. Within 24 hours, she would then place a return request demanding refund. However, the delivery address and the return address were different.

