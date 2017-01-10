Bengaluru: Woman alleges gangrape in moving car

A 24 year old woman filed a complaint of gangrape and intimidation against three persons with the Yelahanka police in Bengaluru. The incident is said to have taken place on January 8. The complaint alleges that the trio kidnapped the woman from a village in Kolar and took turns to rape her in a moving car.

The woman, in her complaint, also said that they abandoned her near Yelahanka and intimidated her with death threats. The woman approached the Yelahanka police for help. The case has been transferred to Vemagal police station in Kolar for further investigations. The woman has identified the perpetrators in her complaint and search for the trio is currently underway.

The Yelahanka police registered case under sections 363, 376 and 506 on the basis of the victim's complaint before transferring the case to Kolar police.

OneIndia News