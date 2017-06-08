Bengaluru traffic police want cop who died saving two lives as their mascot

The Bengaluru traffic police will soon have a mascot. In honour of Meese Thimmaiah, a senior cop who laid down his life saving a woman and her child, the department is likely to make him their mascot.

Who is Meese Thimmaiah?

A much-loved and remembered traffic policeman, Timmaiah died while on duty when he saved a woman and her child from being run over by a van in 1995. He was posted at the General Post Office junction now called the Police Thimmaiah junction in his memory. A friendly cop, Thimmaiah, as many remember, beamed a smile through his thick moustache earning him the name 'Meese Thimmaiah'.

"He was very popular with children and was much loved by everyone in the city. We are considering his likeness as the mascot for the traffic police as one of the options. However, no decision has been taken yet," R Hitendra, Additional Commissioner of Police, Traffic, said. Thimmaiah was famous not just for his moustache but clockwork like management of traffic at the busy circle.

Post his death, a gold medal was presented to his family in his honour and the circle was named after him for the blemishless record he maintained. The Bengaluru traffic police would like people to associate the department with policemen like Thimmaiah. While no decision has been taken on the final mascot, the department prefers Thimmaiah.

OneIndia News