Bengaluru: Three arrested for assaulting a northeastern student

The Bengaluru police registered a suo moto case after a video showing a northeastern student being assaulted surfaced. The Banaswadi police have booked three people for assaulting a student and intimidating his friend.

The incident, which is said to have taken place on December 26, 2016, came to light only after an association for welfare of northeastern students in Bengaluru highlighted it.

The video accessed by OneIndia shows three people including a woman beating a young boy and intimidating his friend. Police claim that a quarrel broke out between the victims and the perpetrators over vehicle parking. The issue came to the police's notice after a coordinator from NE association informed them about the incident over a phone conversation. The video of the assault was handed over to the police as well.

A case was registered under sections 326, 341 504 506 IPC against Clifford Wilson, Carlton Wilson and Lynn Wilson. All three accused have been arrested. Further investigations are underway.

OneIndia News