Bengaluru says No to Hindi imposition with #NammaMetroHindiBeda

BMRCL's promotion gimmick draws ire

The BMRCL was hoping to attract more commuters especially non-Kannadigas to Metros with the use of Hindi as a communicative language. This strategy has backfired with Begnalureans questioning the need to impose Hindi when English was already being used. It is not just Kannadigas who are part of the campaign but many Bengalureans who agree that Hindi imposition was not the way forward.