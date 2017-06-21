Bengaluru says No to Hindi imposition with #NammaMetroHindiBeda

Hindi language is slowly making it to Namma Metro sign boards and Bengalureans are not liking it one bit. Two days after the Green Line of Bengaluru's Namma Metro became fully operational, netizens in Bengaluru are pulling up BMRCL for imposing Hindi at Metro stations instead of sticking to Kannada-English policy.
Fully support demand to hv only kannada n English in #NammaMetro @uavasanthrao. Imposition a wrong way of promotion! #NammaMetroHindiBeda— Vikram Sampath (@vikramsampath) June 20, 2017
Bengalureans say no to Hindi
Celebrities, writers and common citizens alike are taking to Twitter to express their displeasure over Hindi finding its way to Metro sign boards. Just two days after the Green Line became fully operational, Hindi words are being used to identify counters, routes and train timings, especially in the Purple line stations.
#NammaMetroHindiBeda
The #NammaMetroHindiBeda campaign is gaining steam on social media with prominent Bengalureans saying no to Hindi Imposition. The very name of Bengaluru Metro is 'Namma Metro; meaning Our Metro in Kannada. After the government's move to paint highway milestones in Hindi, the language is being used in Metro stations now.
Why no Kannada in Delhi then? Ask citizens
The primary argument of those opposing Hindi in Metro stations is how Delhi follows a to language policy of Hindi and English. In Chennai, most Metro stations display signs in Tamil and English. While the idea is to use one regional language and one connecting language, campaigners are questioning the need for Hindi.
BMRCL's promotion gimmick draws ire
The BMRCL was hoping to attract more commuters especially non-Kannadigas to Metros with the use of Hindi as a communicative language. This strategy has backfired with Begnalureans questioning the need to impose Hindi when English was already being used. It is not just Kannadigas who are part of the campaign but many Bengalureans who agree that Hindi imposition was not the way forward.
OneIndia News