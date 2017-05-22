Bengaluru police registers 1700 traffic violations everyday

Everyday an average of 1700 traffic violations were recorded through round-the-clock monitoring by Bengaluru City Police.

The BCP is Facebook post cautioned people against traffic rules violations in absence of policemen on roads.

Over 425 surveillance cameras have installed all over the city. The Traffic Management Centre has dedicated policemen who monitor these cameras 24/7 in different shifts. The BCP also posted a video which gives an audio-visual demo of the traffic surveillance.

'Still think there is no policeman at the signal?'

A week ago Bengaluru Traffic Police was in news for wrong reasons. An automated way of recognizing traffic rule violations, as many had been fined for violations they hadn't committed. However, the police issued apology after receiving complaints about people being fined for violations they didn't commit.

