Bengaluru police app comes to the rescue of techie harassed by another techie in bus

Bengaluru, May 12: First, let us laud Bengaluru police for coming up with a mobile application called--Know Your Police Station--that came to the rescue of a woman traveller in a city bus after she was molested by a man.

According to reports, a 29-year-old woman techie was molested inside a moving BMTC Volvo bus by another techie, identified as Madhusudhan Rao.

The police told the media that the 47-year-old Rao groped the woman techie inside the bus on Wednesday evening. The victim decided to lodge a complaint with the police against her molester and she did it by sitting inside the bus by using the mobile app.

Immediately, the police answered her SOS and arrested Rao from the bus by the 'Pink' hoysala, a special patrol team of the Bengaluru City Police recently launched for ensuring safety of women and children.

"Immediately after receiving the complaint, we sent a vehicle and intercepted the Volvo bus to arrest the accused. Following this, an FIR was registered and a case was filed against Rao under Section 354 of IPC. On Thursday, he was produced in court and sent to 14-day judicial custody," Bellandur Police Inspector Victor Simon told The News Minute.

OneIndia News