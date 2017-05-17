Bengaluru pays homage to braveheart Lt Ummer Fayaz

Bengaluru paid its homage to the martyred Lieutenant Ummer Fayaz at the National Military Memorial on May 14 2017. Rajya Sabha MP Rajeev Chandrasekhar, defense veterans and citizens paid tearful homage to the braveheart.

MP Rajeev Chandrasekhar paying his homage said, "Large numbers people came forward in Delhi and Chandigarh to mourn the brutal murder of Braveheart Lt Umar Fayaz of Rajputana Rifles. On Sunday evening it was the turn of Bengaluru and Bengalureans who came out in large numbers. The people are coming out and reaffirmed that their Faith in and respect and support for the men and women in Uniform - the soldiers who lay down their lives every day to protect our nation."

Lt Ummer Fayaz was and abducted and killed by Hizbul Mujahideen militants in Shopian in South Kashmir. Son of a farmer, Lt. Ummer was born on June 8, 1994. Trained at NDA, he had joined the Indian Army recently. He was part of the Rajputana Rifles in Akhnoor commissioned in the Indian Army in 2016. Some of his colleagues remember him as a brave soldier who was passionate about the Indian Army.