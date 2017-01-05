Bengaluru molestation: Under fire, HM clarifies, introduces new safety measures

After coming under severe fire for his statements over alleged molestation incidents during New year celebrations Karnataka home minister announced new safety measures that the government intends to implement. Dr G Parameshwara also claimed that his statements were twisted and taken out of context by media houses.

Addressing the press, Karnataka home minister announced installation of 5,000 CCTV cameras across the city of Bengaluru in a phased manner at a cost of Rs 39 crore. Emergency police lines 'dial 100' that currently has 15 lines will h increased to 100 lines at a cost of Rs 14 crore, he added. The women police force that constitutes 5 per cent of the total force will be increased to 20 per cent according to the home minister.

The government had also come under severe criticism for change police chief on January 31. Many held this transfer responsible for the chaos that reigned supreme on M G Road and Brigade road. The HM however rubbish allegations. "There was no vaccumm. Such questions were raised only after two days of the incident and makes me suspicious about involvement of vested interests", said G Parameshwara.

He refused to comment on posts of government's legal advisor and AICC spokesperson Brijesh Kalappa calling the outrage a BJP manufactured one.

OneIndia News