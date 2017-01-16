Bengaluru molestation: Congress threatens legal action against NCW

The legal cell of the Karnataka Congress has hit back at the National Commission for Women over its notice to Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwar in the aftermath of allegations of molestation during New Year Eve's revelry. Deeming the notice improper and unwarranted, the Congress has asked the NCW to withdraw the same and tender an unconditional apology to Parameshwar, failing which the party has threatened to initiate legal action for defamation.

"You have issued the notice blindly to gain political mileage to yourself and to please the BJP government who nominated you. The notice itself is defamatory in nature and amounts to undermining the prestige and dignity if the leader", accused the notice addressed to NCW Chairperson Lalitha Kumaramangalam.

The NCW had issued notices to the Karnataka Home Minister following media reports on his allegedly insensitive statements over the molestation incidents in Bengaluru, a charge that Parameshwar has vehemently rejected time and again. It is to be noted that while the NCW served the notice to Parameshwar, his party instead of the government, has chosen to reply to the notice.

OneIndia News